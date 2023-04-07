On Friday, Travis d'Arnaud (on the back of going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.452) thanks to three extra-base hits.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 84th in on base percentage, and 89th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in six of seven games this season (85.7%), with multiple hits twice.

In seven games played this year, he has not homered.

d'Arnaud has driven in a run in four games this year (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings