Eddie Rosario -- 1-for-1 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 7 at 7:20 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Padres.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate (2022)

  • Rosario hit .212 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • Rosario got a base hit in 37 out of 84 games last season (44.0%), with multiple hits in 13 of those contests (15.5%).
  • He hit a home run in five games a year ago (out of 84 opportunities, 6.0%), going deep in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rosario picked up an RBI in 16 of 84 games last year, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored in 25 of 84 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
43 GP 37
.176 AVG .252
.225 OBP .297
.305 SLG .353
8 XBH 10
4 HR 1
14 RBI 10
41/9 K/BB 27/8
1 SB 2
Home Away
45 GP 39
16 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (53.8%)
5 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (20.5%)
14 (31.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (28.2%)
4 (8.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.6%)
10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (15.4%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Martinez (0-1) takes the mound for the Padres to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 5.14 ERA ranks 47th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 45th.
