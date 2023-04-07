The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres will play on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET. Nick Martinez will start for San Diego, trying to shut down Matt Olson and company.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.6 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 11 total home runs.

Atlanta is fifth in MLB with a .484 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the third-best batting average in the league (.290).

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (39 total).

The Braves are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .357.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank 19th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 7.4 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.90).

The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.306).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Jared Shuster (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his second of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Away Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 4/3/2023 Cardinals W 8-4 Away Charlie Morton Jake Woodford 4/4/2023 Cardinals W 4-1 Away Dylan Dodd Steven Matz 4/5/2023 Cardinals W 5-2 Away Bryce Elder Miles Mikolas 4/6/2023 Padres W 7-6 Home Spencer Strider Blake Snell 4/7/2023 Padres - Home Jared Shuster Nick Martínez 4/8/2023 Padres - Home Charlie Morton Michael Wacha 4/9/2023 Padres - Home Dylan Dodd Seth Lugo 4/10/2023 Reds - Home - Connor Overton 4/11/2023 Reds - Home Spencer Strider Luis Cessa 4/12/2023 Reds - Home - Hunter Greene

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.