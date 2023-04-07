The New Orleans Pelicans, with Brandon Ingram, face off versus the New York Knicks at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Ingram tallied 24 points, six rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 138-131 win against the Grizzlies.

In this article, we look at Ingram's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 24.5 28.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 6.3 Assists 6.5 5.8 8.7 PRA 39.5 35.6 43.8 PR -- 29.8 35.1 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.1



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Knicks

Ingram has taken 18.4 shots per game this season and made 8.9 per game, which account for 11.3% and 11.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Ingram is averaging 3.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Ingram's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 13th in possessions per game with 102.3.

Giving up 112.8 points per contest, the Knicks are the 11th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Knicks have given up 42 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 11th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have given up 13 makes per game, 24th in the league.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 36 19 4 3 1 0 0

