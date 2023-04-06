Suns vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 6
On Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Suns (44-35) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the Denver Nuggets (52-27). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and BSAZ.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-10.5)
|224
|-520
|+410
|BetMGM
|Suns (-10.5)
|224.5
|-500
|+360
|PointsBet
|Suns (-10.5)
|223.5
|-500
|+375
|Tipico
|Suns (-6.5)
|-
|-270
|+225
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Suns are outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game with a +185 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.7 points per game (17th in the NBA) and allow 111.3 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game, with a +267 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.9 points per game (11th in NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).
- These two teams score 229.6 points per game combined, 5.6 more than this game's point total.
- These teams surrender 223.8 points per game combined, 0.2 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Phoenix has compiled a 41-37-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Denver has won 42 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
Suns and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Suns
|+450
|+210
|-
|Nuggets
|+800
|+330
|-
