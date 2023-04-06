Ozzie Albies -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on April 6 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .304 with a home run and a walk.

Albies is batting .278 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Albies has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit once.

He has homered in one of six games, and in 4% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Albies has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

