The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate (2022)

Ozuna hit .226 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks.

Ozuna had a base hit in 78 of 127 games last year (61.4%), with at least two hits in 23 of those contests (18.1%).

He went yard in 15.7% of his games in 2022 (20 of 127), including 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna drove in a run in 37 of 127 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 16 of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He crossed the plate in 45 of 127 games last season (35.4%), including scoring more than once in 7.1% of his games (nine times).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 62 GP 62 .222 AVG .229 .275 OBP .273 .417 SLG .408 23 XBH 19 11 HR 12 27 RBI 29 56/16 K/BB 66/15 2 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 63 38 (59.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (63.5%) 10 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%) 21 (32.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (38.1%) 9 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (17.5%) 19 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (28.6%)

