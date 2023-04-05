The New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) are at home in Southwest Division play against the Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are 4.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -4.5 230.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in 36 of 79 games this season.

The average point total in New Orleans' matchups this year is 226.5, 4.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Pelicans are 39-40-0 against the spread this season.

This season, New Orleans has won 25 out of the 39 games, or 64.1%, in which it has been favored.

New Orleans has a record of 15-4, a 78.9% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pelicans have a 67.7% chance to win.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Total Facts Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 36 45.6% 114.2 230.9 112.3 224.9 228.9 Grizzlies 38 48.1% 116.7 230.9 112.6 224.9 231.0

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans have gone 7-3 over their past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

The Pelicans have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.

New Orleans has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 22 times in 39 opportunities at home, and it has covered 17 times in 40 opportunities on the road.

The 114.2 points per game the Pelicans score are just 1.6 more points than the Grizzlies give up (112.6).

New Orleans is 33-12 against the spread and 35-10 overall when scoring more than 112.6 points.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Pelicans and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 39-40 12-11 37-42 Grizzlies 39-40 2-5 35-44

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pelicans Grizzlies 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.7 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 33-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-17 35-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 40-8 112.3 Points Allowed (PG) 112.6 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 34-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-20 34-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-12

