After going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Steven Matz) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and a walk) against the Cardinals.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate (2022)

  • Acuna had an on-base percentage of .356 while batting .266.
  • Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 31st and he was 77th in slugging.
  • Acuna picked up at least one hit 83 times last year in 123 games played (67.5%), including multiple hits on 37 occasions (30.1%).
  • In 13 of 123 games last year, he hit a long ball (10.6%). He went deep in 2.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 34 of 123 games last year (27.6%), Acuna picked up an RBI, and 11 of those games (8.9%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
  • In 47.2% of his games last year (58 of 123), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 13 (10.6%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 58
.268 AVG .263
.359 OBP .353
.460 SLG .370
23 XBH 16
10 HR 5
31 RBI 19
62/30 K/BB 64/27
13 SB 16
Home Away
62 GP 61
42 (67.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (67.2%)
18 (29.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (31.1%)
33 (53.2%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (41.0%)
9 (14.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.6%)
18 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff was last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combined to allow 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Matz gets the call to start for the Cardinals, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 31-year-old southpaw, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
  • Last season he put together a 5-3 record, a 5.25 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP over his 15 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.