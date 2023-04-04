Ozzie Albies -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on April 4 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate (2022)

Albies hit .247 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Albies reached base via a hit in 45 of 64 games last season (70.3%), including multiple hits in 21.9% of those games (14 of them).

He homered in 12.5% of his games last season (64 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his trips to home plate.

Albies picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his 64 games last season, with more than one RBI in 14.1% of those contests (nine). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He touched home plate in 46.9% of his 64 games last season, with more than one run in 9.4% of those games (six).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 36 GP 28 .271 AVG .219 .322 OBP .258 .444 SLG .368 15 XBH 9 4 HR 4 27 RBI 8 28/10 K/BB 19/6 1 SB 2 Home Away 36 GP 28 26 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (67.9%) 8 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 15 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (53.6%) 4 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 14 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

