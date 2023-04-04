Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ozzie Albies -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on April 4 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ozzie Albies At The Plate (2022)
- Albies hit .247 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- Albies reached base via a hit in 45 of 64 games last season (70.3%), including multiple hits in 21.9% of those games (14 of them).
- He homered in 12.5% of his games last season (64 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his trips to home plate.
- Albies picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his 64 games last season, with more than one RBI in 14.1% of those contests (nine). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He touched home plate in 46.9% of his 64 games last season, with more than one run in 9.4% of those games (six).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|28
|.271
|AVG
|.219
|.322
|OBP
|.258
|.444
|SLG
|.368
|15
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|8
|28/10
|K/BB
|19/6
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|28
|26 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (67.9%)
|8 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|15 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (53.6%)
|4 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|14 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Matz gets the call to start for the Cardinals, his first of the season.
- The 31-year-old lefty last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he came on in relief and went one scoreless inning.
- Last season he finished with a 5.25 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP over his 15 games, compiling a 5-3 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.