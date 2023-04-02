Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - April 2
Sean Murphy -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Nationals.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Sean Murphy At The Plate (2022)
- Murphy hit .250 with 37 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.
- Murphy had a hit 92 times last season in 148 games (62.2%), including 34 multi-hit games (23.0%).
- He went yard in 11.5% of his games in 2022 (17 of 148), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy picked up an RBI in 39 of 148 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 16 of them. He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
- He came around to score in 57 of his 148 games a year ago (38.5%), with two or more runs scored nine times (6.1%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|74
|.227
|AVG
|.271
|.323
|OBP
|.345
|.386
|SLG
|.465
|28
|XBH
|29
|7
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|38
|58/33
|K/BB
|66/25
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|75
|42 (57.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (66.7%)
|15 (20.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (25.3%)
|26 (35.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (41.3%)
|7 (9.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (13.3%)
|17 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (29.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Gore will start for the Nationals, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old lefty pitched in relief and threw 1 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Monday, July 25 against the Detroit Tigers.
- Last season he finished with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.471 WHIP over his 16 games, putting together a 4-4 record.
