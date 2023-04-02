After going 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals (who will start MacKenzie Gore) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate (2022)

Acuna had a .356 OBP and batted .266.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked 48th, his on-base percentage ranked 31st, and he was 77th in the league in slugging.

Acuna picked up at least one hit 83 times last year in 123 games played (67.5%), including multiple hits on 37 occasions (30.1%).

He homered in 13 games a year ago (out of 123 opportunities, 10.6%), going deep in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

In 34 of 123 games last year (27.6%), Acuna drove in a run, and 11 of those games (8.9%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.

He scored a run in 58 of 123 games last year, with multiple runs in 13 of those games.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 58 .268 AVG .263 .359 OBP .353 .460 SLG .370 23 XBH 16 10 HR 5 31 RBI 19 62/30 K/BB 64/27 13 SB 16 Home Away 62 GP 61 42 (67.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (67.2%) 18 (29.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (31.1%) 33 (53.2%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (41.0%) 9 (14.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.6%) 18 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

