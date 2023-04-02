How to Watch the Iowa vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament National Championship
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The national championship will be decided when the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) and LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) play in the final game of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at American Airlines Center, tipping off at 3:30 PM.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ABC
Iowa vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Tigers put up an average of 81.7 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 70.9 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
- LSU has put together a 23-0 record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.
- Iowa has a 19-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.7 points.
- The Hawkeyes put up 87.3 points per game, 30.1 more points than the 57.2 the Lady Tigers give up.
- Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 57.2 points.
- LSU is 27-0 when giving up fewer than 87.3 points.
- The Hawkeyes shoot 51.1% from the field, 15.5% higher than the Lady Tigers concede defensively.
- The Lady Tigers' 46.1 shooting percentage from the field is 6.4 higher than the Hawkeyes have given up.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/24/2023
|Colorado
|W 87-77
|Climate Pledge Arena
|3/26/2023
|Louisville
|W 97-83
|Climate Pledge Arena
|3/31/2023
|South Carolina
|W 77-73
|American Airlines Center
|4/2/2023
|LSU
|-
|American Airlines Center
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/24/2023
|Utah
|W 66-63
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/26/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 54-42
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/31/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 79-72
|American Airlines Center
|4/2/2023
|Iowa
|-
|American Airlines Center
