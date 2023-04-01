The New Orleans Pelicans (39-38) play the Los Angeles Clippers (41-37) on April 1, 2023.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO, KTLA

BSNO, KTLA Catch NBA games all season long with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Pelicans Stats Insights

This season, the Pelicans have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Clippers' opponents have made.

New Orleans has a 30-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Clippers rank 16th.

The Pelicans put up 114.2 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 112.7 the Clippers give up.

New Orleans is 34-10 when scoring more than 112.7 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Pelicans are scoring 0.5 more points per game (114.5) than they are in road games (114).

Defensively New Orleans has been better at home this season, giving up 109.1 points per game, compared to 115.1 in road games.

The Pelicans are making 11.6 threes per game with a 37% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 1.4% points better than they're averaging on the road (10.5 threes per game, 35.6% three-point percentage).

Pelicans Injuries