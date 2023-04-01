The New Orleans Pelicans (39-38) take the court against the Los Angeles Clippers (41-37) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSNO and KTLA.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and KTLA

BSNO and KTLA Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 115 - Clippers 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 3.5)

Pelicans (- 3.5) Pick OU: Under (227)



The Clippers' .500 ATS win percentage (39-39-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pelicans' .481 mark (37-39-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 56.5% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (45%).

New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the total 46.8% of the time this season (36 out of 77). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (36 out of 78).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pelicans are 24-13, a better mark than the Clippers have posted (8-20) as moneyline underdogs.

Pelicans Performance Insights

New Orleans ranks 15th in the NBA with 114.2 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, it ranks seventh with 112.2 points allowed per game.

This season, the Pelicans rank eighth in the league in assists, averaging 26 per game.

The Pelicans are draining 11.1 treys per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) this year, while sporting a 36.3% three-point percentage (15th-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, New Orleans has taken 65.3% two-pointers (accounting for 73.8% of the team's baskets) and 34.7% from beyond the arc (26.2%).

