Pelicans vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (39-38) take the court against the Los Angeles Clippers (41-37) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSNO and KTLA.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and KTLA
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pelicans 115 - Clippers 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (227)
- The Clippers' .500 ATS win percentage (39-39-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pelicans' .481 mark (37-39-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 56.5% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (45%).
- New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the total 46.8% of the time this season (36 out of 77). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (36 out of 78).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pelicans are 24-13, a better mark than the Clippers have posted (8-20) as moneyline underdogs.
Pelicans Performance Insights
- New Orleans ranks 15th in the NBA with 114.2 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, it ranks seventh with 112.2 points allowed per game.
- This season, the Pelicans rank eighth in the league in assists, averaging 26 per game.
- The Pelicans are draining 11.1 treys per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) this year, while sporting a 36.3% three-point percentage (15th-ranked).
- In terms of shot breakdown, New Orleans has taken 65.3% two-pointers (accounting for 73.8% of the team's baskets) and 34.7% from beyond the arc (26.2%).
