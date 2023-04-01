Saturday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (1-0) and the Washington Nationals (0-1) squaring off at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 6-2 victory for the heavily favored Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on April 1.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider against the Nationals and Josiah Gray.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 7, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

Last season, the Braves won 88 out of the 130 games, or 67.7%, in which they were favored.

Last season, Atlanta won 16 of its 19 games, or 84.2%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 71.4% chance to win.

With 789 runs scored last year, Atlanta ranked No. 3 in all of baseball.

The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule