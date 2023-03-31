The Dallas Stars (40-20-14) go on the road against the Arizona Coyotes (27-35-13, losers of five straight) at Mullett Arena. The game on Friday, March 31 starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW.

The Stars have a 6-3-1 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 40 total goals (eight power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 25.0%) while giving up 33 goals to their opponents.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to secure the win in Friday's hockey game.

Stars vs. Coyotes Predictions for Friday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Stars 4, Coyotes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-240)

Stars (-240) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-0.7)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (40-20-14 overall) have a 7-14-21 record in games that have required overtime.

Dallas is 8-6-11 (27 points) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 11 times this season the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they have a 1-8-2 record, good for four points.

Dallas has taken 16 points from the 14 games this season when it scored two goals (5-3-6 record).

The Stars have scored more than two goals in 47 games (34-7-6, 74 points).

In the 24 games when Dallas has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 31 points after finishing 12-5-7.

When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 22-11-6 (50 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 31 games, going 14-9-8 to record 36 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 7th 3.41 Goals Scored 2.77 27th 7th 2.73 Goals Allowed 3.44 24th 11th 32.2 Shots 25.7 32nd 11th 30.6 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 8th 23.2% Power Play % 19.3% 23rd 2nd 83.6% Penalty Kill % 75.4% 24th

Stars vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

