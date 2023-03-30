Pelicans vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets (51-24) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ball Arena as 5.5-point favorites. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Pelicans 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (226.5)
- The Nuggets have put together a 40-33-2 ATS record this season compared to the 36-39-1 mark from the Pelicans.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (11.1%).
- Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 46.7% of the time this season (35 out of 75). That's less often than New Orleans and its opponents have (36 out of 76).
- The Nuggets have a .741 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-15) this season, better than the .359 winning percentage for the Pelicans as a moneyline underdog (14-25).
Pelicans Performance Insights
- At 114.3 points scored per game and 112.5 points conceded, New Orleans is 15th in the NBA offensively and seventh on defense.
- At 26 assists per game, the Pelicans are eighth in the NBA.
- Beyond the arc, the Pelicans are 22nd in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11). They are 15th in 3-point percentage at 36.2%.
- New Orleans attempts 65.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.8% of New Orleans' buckets are 2-pointers, and 26.2% are 3-pointers.
