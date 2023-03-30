Herbert Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 120-109 loss to the Warriors (his most recent action) Jones produced 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Now let's examine Jones' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.4 9.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 3.7 Assists 2.5 2.4 2.9 PRA -- 15.8 15.8 PR 11.5 13.4 12.9 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.9



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Nuggets

Jones has taken 7.5 shots per game this season and made 3.5 per game, which account for 6.7% and 6.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 0.8 threes per game, or 5.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' Pelicans average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are the league's slowest with 99.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked 10th in the NBA, allowing 112.7 points per game.

Allowing 40.2 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are 15th in the league, allowing 25.7 per contest.

The Nuggets are the second-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Herbert Jones vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 37 21 4 4 2 0 5 1/24/2023 24 6 6 1 0 1 3

