Having lost five straight, the Chicago Blackhawks welcome in the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET.

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW is the place to tune in to watch the Stars and the Blackhawks hit the ice.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Stars vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/2/2023 Blackhawks Stars 5-2 DAL 2/22/2023 Stars Blackhawks 4-3 CHI 11/23/2022 Stars Blackhawks 6-4 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 201 total goals (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.

The Stars score the 10th-most goals in the league (248 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Stars are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 73 41 50 91 59 57 0% Jamie Benn 73 31 40 71 44 49 59.7% Joe Pavelski 73 21 46 67 50 28 53.7% Roope Hintz 65 33 34 67 35 24 51.8% Miro Heiskanen 70 11 51 62 55 43 -

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks allow 3.6 goals per game (260 in total), 25th in the league.

The Blackhawks have 177 goals this season (2.4 per game), 32nd in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) during that span.

Blackhawks Key Players