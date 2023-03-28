The New Orleans Pelicans (38-37) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (39-37) on March 28, 2023 at Chase Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Watch Warriors vs. Pelicans with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans have shot at a 48% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

New Orleans has compiled a 31-14 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Warriors are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 13th.

The Pelicans' 114.4 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 117.7 the Warriors give up.

When it scores more than 117.7 points, New Orleans is 23-5.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pelicans average 114.5 points per game, 0.2 more than away (114.3). Defensively they give up 109.1 points per game at home, 6.6 less than on the road (115.7).

New Orleans is giving up fewer points at home (109.1 per game) than away (115.7).

The Pelicans pick up 0.3 fewer assists per game at home (25.8) than on the road (26.1).

Pelicans Injuries