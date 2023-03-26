The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) and No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) will play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center. Creighton is more likely to win the South Region bracket with bookmakers installing the as 1.5-point favorites for the matchup, which tips off at 2:20 PM, airing on CBS. The over/under is 132.5 for the matchup.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -1.5 132.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Creighton vs San Diego State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Bluejays have compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread.

This season, Creighton has won 17 of its 22 games, or 77.3%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bluejays have a 55.6% chance to win.

So far this season, San Diego State has put together an 18-15-0 record against the spread.

This season, the Aztecs have been victorious three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

San Diego State has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 22 73.3% 77 148.9 68.7 131.8 145.3 San Diego State 18 54.5% 71.9 148.9 63.1 131.8 138.3

Additional Creighton vs San Diego State Insights & Trends

Creighton is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Six of Bluejays' past 10 games have hit the over.

San Diego State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Aztecs have not gone over the total.

The Bluejays record 13.9 more points per game (77) than the Aztecs give up (63.1).

When Creighton scores more than 63.1 points, it is 11-10 against the spread and 18-8 overall.

The Aztecs score only 3.2 more points per game (71.9) than the Bluejays give up to opponents (68.7).

San Diego State is 11-8 against the spread and 19-2 overall when it scores more than 68.7 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 15-15-0 13-13 13-17-0 San Diego State 18-15-0 2-2 13-20-0

Creighton vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Creighton San Diego State 13-2 Home Record 15-1 5-6 Away Record 8-2 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.