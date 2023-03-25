The Dallas Stars (39-19-14) square off against the Vancouver Canucks (32-34-5) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP, with each team fresh off a vistory. The Stars knocked off the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Canucks are coming off a 7-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Stars vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP

ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-195) Canucks (+165) 6.5

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 30 of their 49 games when favored on the moneyline this season (61.2%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -195 or shorter, Dallas has a 13-5 record (winning 72.2% of its games).

The Stars have a 66.1% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Dallas' 72 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 29 times.

Stars vs. Canucks Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 247 (7th) Goals 238 (12th) 198 (8th) Goals Allowed 262 (27th) 52 (12th) Power Play Goals 53 (9th) 37 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 62 (28th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas went over in eight of its past 10 games.

The Stars have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Stars are scoring 3.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars net the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 247 this season.

The Stars are ranked eighth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 198 total goals (2.8 per game).

The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +49.

