The Dallas Stars (39-19-14) will host the Vancouver Canucks (32-34-5) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a victory in their last game.

You can tune in on ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP to see the Stars play the Canucks.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP

ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Stars vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/14/2023 Canucks Stars 5-2 VAN 2/27/2023 Stars Canucks 5-4 (F/OT) VAN

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 198 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (247 total, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.6 goals-per-game average (46 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 72 41 50 91 59 55 0% Jamie Benn 72 31 40 71 42 48 59.9% Joe Pavelski 72 21 46 67 48 28 53.5% Roope Hintz 64 33 34 67 35 23 51.7% Miro Heiskanen 69 11 51 62 52 43 -

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks allow 3.7 goals per game (262 in total), 27th in the NHL.

The Canucks have 238 goals this season (3.4 per game), 12th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that span.

Canucks Key Players