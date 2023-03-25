The Dallas Stars (39-19-14) will host the Vancouver Canucks (32-34-5) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a victory in their last game.

You can tune in on ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP to see the Stars play the Canucks.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/14/2023 Canucks Stars 5-2 VAN
2/27/2023 Stars Canucks 5-4 (F/OT) VAN

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have allowed 198 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
  • The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (247 total, 3.4 per game).
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 4.6 goals-per-game average (46 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 72 41 50 91 59 55 0%
Jamie Benn 72 31 40 71 42 48 59.9%
Joe Pavelski 72 21 46 67 48 28 53.5%
Roope Hintz 64 33 34 67 35 23 51.7%
Miro Heiskanen 69 11 51 62 52 43 -

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • The Canucks allow 3.7 goals per game (262 in total), 27th in the NHL.
  • The Canucks have 238 goals this season (3.4 per game), 12th in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that span.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 69 33 57 90 42 53 43.3%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 70 29 42 71 44 49 53.5%
Quinn Hughes 67 5 63 68 40 49 100%
Andrei Kuzmenko 70 35 28 63 22 27 -
Brock Boeser 63 13 33 46 19 21 38.3%

