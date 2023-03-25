The New Orleans Pelicans (36-37) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (39-35) on March 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs on BSNO and BSSC.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSNO, BSSC

BSNO, BSSC Catch NBA games all season long with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans have shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.

New Orleans has compiled a 29-14 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.1% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.

The Pelicans average just 1.7 more points per game (114.0) than the Clippers give up to opponents (112.3).

New Orleans has put together a 32-10 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans put up more points per game at home (114.5) than on the road (113.5), and also allow fewer points at home (109.1) than on the road (116.5).

New Orleans gives up 109.1 points per game at home, and 116.5 on the road.

The Pelicans collect 0.1 more assists per game at home (25.8) than away (25.7).

Pelicans Injuries