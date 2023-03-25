Naji Marshall's New Orleans Pelicans hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, a 115-96 win versus the Hornets, Marshall had 16 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Marshall's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Naji Marshall Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.5 10 Rebounds 2.5 3.7 3.7 Assists -- 2.5 2.6 PRA -- 15.7 16.3 PR -- 13.2 13.7 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.9



Naji Marshall Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 8.2% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.7 per contest.

He's taken 3.1 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Marshall's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.4.

Defensively, the Clippers are eighth in the league, conceding 112.3 points per contest.

On the boards, the Clippers have conceded 43.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are ninth in the NBA, allowing 24.7 per contest.

The Clippers give up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

Naji Marshall vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2022 39 17 6 4 3 0 2

