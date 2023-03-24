Ole Miss vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest features the Louisville Cardinals (25-11) and the Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) clashing at Climate Pledge Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 66-64 win for Louisville according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at TBA on March 24.
The Rebels are coming off of a 54-49 victory over Stanford in their most recent outing on Sunday.
Ole Miss vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Ole Miss vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 66, Ole Miss 65
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- The Rebels captured their best win of the season on March 19, when they beat the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 54-49.
- The Rebels have six wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.
Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 54-49 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 19
- 66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 32) on January 12
- 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26
- 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1
- 57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 41) on February 26
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels put up 68.8 points per game (106th in college basketball) while giving up 56.3 per outing (20th in college basketball). They have a +415 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Ole Miss has scored 66.5 points per game in SEC action, and 68.8 overall.
- At home the Rebels are scoring 74.6 points per game, 12.1 more than they are averaging on the road (62.5).
- In 2022-23 Ole Miss is giving up 4.9 fewer points per game at home (53.3) than away (58.2).
- While the Rebels are scoring 68.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 64.1 points per contest.
