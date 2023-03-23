Stars vs. Penguins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 23
The Dallas Stars (38-19-14) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (35-26-10) at American Airlines Center on Thursday, March 23 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN1, and SNE. The Stars lost to the Seattle Kraken 5-4 in overtime in their last outing, while the Penguins are coming off a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.
The Stars have a 6-3-1 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 48 total goals (nine power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 29.0%) while conceding 37 goals to their opponents.
Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.
Stars vs. Penguins Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Stars 4, Penguins 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-145)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-2)
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have gone 7-14-21 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 38-19-14.
- Dallas is 7-6-11 (25 points) in its 24 games decided by one goal.
- In the 10 games this season the Stars scored just one goal, they went 1-7-2 (four points).
- Dallas has taken 16 points from the 14 games this season when it scored two goals (5-3-6 record).
- The Stars have scored more than two goals in 45 games (32-7-6, 70 points).
- In the 22 games when Dallas has scored a single power-play goal, it went 10-5-7 to register 27 points.
- When it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 21-10-6 (48 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 30 games, going 13-9-8 to register 34 points.
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|7th
|3.44
|Goals Scored
|3.21
|16th
|8th
|2.76
|Goals Allowed
|3.23
|18th
|11th
|32.3
|Shots
|34.3
|5th
|11th
|30.7
|Shots Allowed
|33.1
|25th
|8th
|23.5%
|Power Play %
|21.6%
|14th
|4th
|83.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.6%
|16th
Stars vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN1, and SNE
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
