Tuesday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans (34-37) and the San Antonio Spurs (19-52) at Smoothie King Center features the Pelicans' CJ McCollum as a player to watch.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs

Game Day: Tuesday, March 21

Tuesday, March 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans were victorious in their previous game versus the Rockets, 117-107, on Sunday. McCollum was their top scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM CJ McCollum 26 6 5 2 2 4 Brandon Ingram 26 2 9 0 0 1 Jonas Valančiūnas 21 12 2 1 2 1

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas averages a team-best 9.7 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 14.2 points and 1.6 assists, shooting 54.9% from the floor.

Trey Murphy III posts 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Naji Marshall posts 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 30.9% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 23.2 points, 5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM CJ McCollum 21.4 5 6.5 0.6 0.3 2.9 Brandon Ingram 19.7 3.6 4.7 0.5 0.2 1 Trey Murphy III 16.7 4.3 2.1 1.3 0.7 3.6 Herbert Jones 11.3 4.9 3.2 1.8 0.4 1.1 Jonas Valančiūnas 10.4 7.2 1.2 0.1 1.2 0.3

