The New Orleans Pelicans (34-37) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (19-52) at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pelicans are coming off of a 117-107 victory over the Rockets in their most recent outing on Sunday. CJ McCollum scored a team-leading 26 points for the Pelicans in the victory.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zion Williamson PF Out Hamstring 26 7 4.6 Jose Alvarado PG Out Tibia 9 2.3 3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Devonte' Graham: Questionable (Quadricep), Khem Birch: Out (Knee), Zach Collins: Out (Nir - Rest), Keldon Johnson: Out (Neck), Devin Vassell: Out (Knee), Charles Bassey: Out (Patella), Jeremy Sochan: Out (Knee)

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSW

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Pelicans Season Insights

The Pelicans score 8.2 fewer points per game (113.9) than the Spurs give up (122.1).

New Orleans has a 15-1 record when scoring more than 122.1 points.

On offense, the Pelicans have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 109.4 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 113.9 they've racked up over the course of this year.

New Orleans connects on 1.3 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.9 (23rd in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.2.

The Pelicans' 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 21st in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -13.5 231

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.