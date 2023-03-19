The Houston Rockets (18-52) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) on March 19, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, the same percentage the Rockets allow to opponents.

New Orleans is 25-10 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at fourth.

The Pelicans record just 4.2 fewer points per game (113.9) than the Rockets give up (118.1).

When New Orleans puts up more than 118.1 points, it is 20-5.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans are posting 114.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 113.4 points per contest.

Defensively New Orleans has played better in home games this year, surrendering 110.2 points per game, compared to 116.8 on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, the Pelicans have played better in home games this season, draining 11.7 three-pointers per game with a 37% three-point percentage, compared to 10 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Pelicans Injuries