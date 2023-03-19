Ole Miss vs. Stanford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Sunday's game that pits the Stanford Cardinal (29-5) against the Ole Miss Rebels (24-8) at Maples Pavilion has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Stanford, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on March 19.
The Rebels enter this game after a 71-48 victory over Gonzaga on Friday.
Ole Miss vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Ole Miss vs. Stanford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stanford 69, Ole Miss 61
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- The Rebels' signature win of the season came in a 71-48 victory against the No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs on March 17.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Rebels are 5-6 (.455%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.
Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-48 over Gonzaga (No. 19/AP Poll) on March 17
- 66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 33) on January 12
- 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1
- 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26
- 57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 42) on February 26
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game, with a +410 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.3 points per game (99th in college basketball) and give up 56.5 per contest (26th in college basketball).
- Ole Miss has averaged 2.8 fewer points in SEC action (66.5) than overall (69.3).
- At home the Rebels are scoring 74.6 points per game, 11.3 more than they are averaging away (63.3).
- At home, Ole Miss allows 53.3 points per game. Away, it gives up 59.
- In their last 10 games, the Rebels are scoring 63.8 points per contest, 5.5 fewer points than their season average (69.3).
