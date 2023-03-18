The NCAA tournament at Amway Center on Saturday features a second-round matchup that pits the San Diego State Aztecs against the Furman Paladins at 12:10 PM ET. The Aztecs' Matt Bradley and the Paladins' Jalen Slawson are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Furman

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

San Diego State's Last Game

San Diego State was victorious in its most recent game versus Charleston (SC), 63-57, on Thursday. Bradley starred with 17 points, and also had seven rebounds and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Matt Bradley 17 7 4 0 1 1 Jaedon LeDee 8 10 1 1 2 0 Aguek Arop 8 3 1 2 0 0

Furman's Last Game

In its most recent game, Furman defeated Virginia on Thursday, 68-67. Its leading scorer was Slawson with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Slawson 19 10 4 1 1 1 Marcus Foster 14 5 1 0 2 4 JP Pegues 11 3 4 1 0 1

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley is tops on the Aztecs at 13.1 points per contest, while also putting up 2.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Darrion Trammell is tops on the Aztecs at 3.3 assists per game, while also averaging 2.2 rebounds and 9.4 points.

Lamont Butler leads the Aztecs at 3.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.6 rebounds and 8.5 points.

Nathan Mensah leads his team in rebounds per game (5.8), and also averages 6.1 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Jaedon LeDee averages 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Furman Players to Watch

Slawson paces the Paladins in rebounding (7.2 per game), and produces 15.8 points and 3.3 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Mike Bothwell paces the Paladins in scoring (17.8 points per game), and posts 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

JP Pegues is the Paladins' top assist man (4 per game), and he delivers 11.9 points and 3.8 rebounds.

Marcus Foster gives the Paladins 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Garrett Hien is putting up 8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 52.3% of his shots from the floor.

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Matt Bradley 13.2 3.7 2.2 0.7 0.5 1.6 Jaedon LeDee 9.2 5.2 0.8 0.5 0.9 0 Lamont Butler 6.7 3.7 3.5 1.1 0 0.8 Keshad Johnson 7.4 5.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.3 Nathan Mensah 4.7 5.8 0.9 0.5 1.6 0

Furman Top Performers (Last 10 Games)