Louisville vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (23-11) and the Drake Bulldogs (22-9) at Moody Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-69, with Louisville coming out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 18.
Last time out, the Cardinals lost 75-67 to Virginia Tech on Sunday.
Louisville vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Louisville vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 72, Drake 69
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- On March 4, the Cardinals captured their signature win of the season, a 64-38 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 7-10 (.412%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins, but also tied for the 23rd-most losses.
- Louisville has eight wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 26) on January 15
- 71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 23
Drake Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs registered their best win of the season on November 19, when they claimed an 80-62 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 51) in our computer rankings.
- Drake has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.
Drake 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on November 19
- 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 61) on November 7
- 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on January 6
- 89-71 over Belmont (No. 67) on March 12
- 74-54 over Illinois State (No. 79) on March 11
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals' +324 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.8 points per game (49th in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per contest (148th in college basketball).
- On offense, Louisville is putting up 69.9 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (72.8 points per game) is 2.9 PPG higher.
- In home games, the Cardinals are posting 6.1 more points per game (77.2) than they are on the road (71.1).
- Louisville is giving up 62.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 2.5 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (64.9).
- The Cardinals' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 68.5 points a contest compared to the 72.8 they've averaged this year.
Drake Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs' +422 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.1 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per contest (208th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Drake has averaged 77.5 points per game in MVC play, and 79.1 overall.
- At home, the Bulldogs score 82 points per game. On the road, they score 74.
- At home, Drake gives up 62.7 points per game. Away, it allows 66.4.
- The Bulldogs are averaging 80 points per contest in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 79.1.
