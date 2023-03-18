The Calgary Flames (31-24-14), coming off a 7-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, host the Dallas Stars (37-19-13) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, March 18 at 10:00 PM ET on . The Stars lost to the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 in their last outing.

The Stars have gone 6-3-1 in their last 10 contests, scoring 46 goals while conceding 34 in that time. On 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 10 goals (30.3%).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.

Stars vs. Flames Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Flames 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-130)

Flames (-130) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Flames (-0.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a record of 37-19-13 this season and are 6-13-19 in overtime games.

Dallas has earned 22 points (6-6-10) in its 22 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Stars scored only one goal in 10 games and have gone 1-7-2 (four points).

When Dallas has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 16 points (5-3-6 record).

The Stars have scored at least three goals in 43 games, earning 67 points from those contests.

Dallas has scored a single power-play goal in 21 games this season and has recorded 26 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 21-10-5 (47 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 29 times this season, and earned 32 points in those games.

Flames Rank Flames AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 19th 3.1 Goals Scored 3.39 9th 13th 3 Goals Allowed 2.7 6th 2nd 35.6 Shots 32.4 11th 2nd 27.2 Shots Allowed 30.7 11th 23rd 19.6% Power Play % 23.8% 7th 8th 82.1% Penalty Kill % 82.9% 4th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.