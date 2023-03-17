An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 3-seed Xavier Musketeers (25-9) take the court against the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest begins at 12:40 PM, on truTV.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Xavier vs. Kennesaw State matchup.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: truTV

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Xavier Moneyline Kennesaw State Moneyline
BetMGM Xavier (-12.5) 154.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Xavier (-12.5) 154 -850 +600 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Xavier (-11.5) 151.5 -714 +475 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends

  • Xavier has compiled an 18-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • A total of 20 out of the Musketeers' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Kennesaw State has compiled a 20-10-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Owls and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 31 times this season.

Xavier Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Xavier is 18th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), but only 22nd-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Musketeers have had the 67th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +6000.
  • The implied probability of Xavier winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

Kennesaw State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +300000
  • While our computer ranking puts Kennesaw State 121st in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 58th.
  • Kennesaw State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.

