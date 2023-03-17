How to Watch the Utah vs. Gardner-Webb Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The No. 2 Utah Utes (25-4) and the No. 15 Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (29-4) battle on Friday to fight for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup begins at 7:30 PM.
Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN
Utah vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison
- The Runnin' Bulldogs score an average of 77 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 65.9 the Utes allow to opponents.
- Gardner-Webb is 22-2 when it scores more than 65.9 points.
- Utah has a 20-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 77 points.
- The Utes average 17.7 more points per game (83.5) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (65.8).
- Utah has a 24-2 record when scoring more than 65.8 points.
- Gardner-Webb has a 24-1 record when giving up fewer than 83.5 points.
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Cal
|W 101-76
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|2/25/2023
|Stanford
|W 84-78
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|3/2/2023
|Washington State
|L 66-58
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/17/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
Gardner-Webb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 82-58
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Radford
|W 89-81
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/5/2023
|High Point
|W 74-61
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
