The No. 2 Utah Utes (25-4) and the No. 15 Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (29-4) battle on Friday to fight for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup begins at 7:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Utah vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs score an average of 77 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 65.9 the Utes allow to opponents.

Gardner-Webb is 22-2 when it scores more than 65.9 points.

Utah has a 20-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 77 points.

The Utes average 17.7 more points per game (83.5) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (65.8).

Utah has a 24-2 record when scoring more than 65.8 points.

Gardner-Webb has a 24-1 record when giving up fewer than 83.5 points.

Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/23/2023 Cal W 101-76 Jon M. Huntsman Center 2/25/2023 Stanford W 84-78 Jon M. Huntsman Center 3/2/2023 Washington State L 66-58 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/17/2023 Gardner-Webb - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Gardner-Webb Schedule