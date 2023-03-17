How to Watch UConn vs. Iona on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 13th-seeded Iona Gaels (27-7) take the court against the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (25-8) on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest tips off at 4:30 PM.
UConn vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 46% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Gaels allow to opponents.
- In games UConn shoots higher than 40.9% from the field, it is 20-4 overall.
- The Gaels are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 13th.
- The Huskies record 13.5 more points per game (78.5) than the Gaels give up (65).
- UConn has a 23-5 record when putting up more than 65 points.
Iona Stats Insights
- The Gaels have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
- Iona is 21-3 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.
- The Gaels are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at third.
- The Gaels average 11.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Huskies allow (65).
- Iona is 24-2 when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively UConn has fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 70.1 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Huskies are allowing 63.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 65.8.
- At home, UConn is draining one more threes per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to when playing on the road (32.9%).
Iona Home & Away Comparison
- At home Iona is scoring 80.1 points per game, 6.3 more than it is averaging on the road (73.8).
- At home, the Gaels allow 61.6 points per game. Away, they concede 68.6.
- Beyond the arc, Iona makes fewer trifectas on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5), and makes a lower percentage on the road (33%) than at home (38.6%) too.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Villanova
|W 71-59
|Wells Fargo Center
|3/9/2023
|Providence
|W 73-66
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|Marquette
|L 70-68
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Iona
|-
|MVP Arena
Iona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/8/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 74-54
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/10/2023
|Niagara
|W 71-59
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/11/2023
|Marist
|W 76-55
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/17/2023
|UConn
|-
|MVP Arena
