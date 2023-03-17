Friday's contest between the Ole Miss Rebels (23-8) and the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-4) at Maples Pavilion should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-64, with Ole Miss coming out on top. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Rebels are coming off of an 80-51 loss to South Carolina in their last game on Saturday.

Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Ole Miss 65, Gonzaga 64

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

  • In their best win of the season on January 12, the Rebels beat the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 33) in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-58.
  • The Rebels have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (four).
  • The Rebels have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 33) on January 12
  • 57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on February 26
  • 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on January 26
  • 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 44) on January 1
  • 76-73 on the road over Arkansas (No. 48) on January 29

Ole Miss Performance Insights

  • The Rebels' +387 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.3 points per game (101st in college basketball) while giving up 56.8 per contest (25th in college basketball).
  • Ole Miss is posting 66.5 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 2.8 fewer points per game than its season average (69.3).
  • The Rebels are scoring 74.6 points per game this season at home, which is 11.3 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (63.3).
  • When playing at home, Ole Miss is ceding 5.7 fewer points per game (53.3) than on the road (59.0).
  • The Rebels have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 64.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.0 points fewer than the 69.3 they've scored this year.

