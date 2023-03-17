Friday's contest at Maples Pavilion has the Ole Miss Rebels (23-8) matching up with the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-4) at 10:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 65-64 win for Ole Miss, so expect a tight matchup.

The Rebels are coming off of an 80-51 loss to South Carolina in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 65, Gonzaga 64

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on January 12, the Rebels took down the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 39) in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-58.

The Rebels have four wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in Division 1.

The Rebels have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 39) on January 12

57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on February 26

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 26

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 1

76-73 on the road over Arkansas (No. 48) on January 29

Ole Miss Performance Insights