Friday's contest at Purcell Pavilion has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-5) taking on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-9) at 3:30 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-56 victory as our model heavily favors Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish head into this game following a 64-38 loss to Louisville on Saturday.

Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 78, Southern Utah 56

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Fighting Irish took down the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies, 63-52, on December 18.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Fighting Irish are 9-5 (.643%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Notre Dame is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Fighting Irish are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.

Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins

63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18

74-60 at home over UConn (No. 7/AP Poll) on December 4

68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 21) on February 26

78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 21) on February 16

70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 25) on January 26

Southern Utah Schedule Analysis

On February 18, the Thunderbirds claimed their best win of the season, a 67-59 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, a top 100 team (No. 56), according to our computer rankings.

Southern Utah 2022-23 Best Wins

67-59 at home over SFA (No. 56) on February 18

76-68 at home over New Mexico (No. 102) on November 7

82-73 over Cal Baptist (No. 125) on March 11

83-75 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 125) on February 28

64-51 over Grand Canyon (No. 152) on March 10

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish are outscoring opponents by 16 points per game with a +480 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.8 points per game (34th in college basketball) and give up 58.8 per outing (48th in college basketball).

Notre Dame is posting 70.1 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 4.7 fewer points per game than its season average (74.8).

Offensively, the Fighting Irish have played better at home this season, scoring 79.1 points per game, compared to 68.8 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, Notre Dame is ceding 56.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 57.9.

In their last 10 games, the Fighting Irish have been racking up 67.5 points per contest, an average that's much lower than the 74.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Southern Utah Performance Insights