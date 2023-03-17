The No. 7 NC State Wolfpack (20-11) and the No. 10 Princeton Tigers (23-5) meet on Friday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup begins at 10:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

NC State vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 65.6 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 62.5 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.

Princeton has put together a 16-1 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.

NC State is 16-1 when it gives up fewer than 65.6 points.

The Wolfpack score 18.6 more points per game (71.1) than the Tigers allow (52.5).

When NC State scores more than 52.5 points, it is 18-9.

Princeton has a 21-4 record when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.

The Wolfpack shoot 43.5% from the field, only 0.9% lower than the Tigers concede defensively.

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/26/2023 Pittsburgh W 68-63 Reynolds Coliseum 3/2/2023 Syracuse W 83-58 Greensboro Coliseum 3/3/2023 Notre Dame L 66-60 Greensboro Coliseum 3/17/2023 Princeton - Jon M. Huntsman Center

