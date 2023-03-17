How to Watch Michigan State vs. USC on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (19-12) and the No. 10 USC Trojans (22-10) meet on Friday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup starts at 12:15 PM.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Michigan State vs. USC Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is six percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (39%).
- Michigan State is 17-8 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 150th.
- The Spartans put up 70.2 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 67.3 the Trojans allow.
- Michigan State has a 13-4 record when scoring more than 67.3 points.
USC Stats Insights
- The Trojans have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 42% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
- This season, USC has a 19-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 150th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 293rd.
- The Trojans put up an average of 72.8 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 67.4 the Spartans give up to opponents.
- USC is 16-3 when allowing fewer than 70.2 points.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan State averages 70.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 69 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Spartans are surrendering 10.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than when playing on the road (72).
- Michigan State is making 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).
USC Home & Away Comparison
- USC scores 76.2 points per game at home, and 68.2 on the road.
- At home the Trojans are allowing 66.8 points per game, 0.6 more than they are away (66.2).
- At home, USC drains 7.1 triples per game, two more than it averages away (5.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.5%) than away (29.8%).
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Nebraska
|W 80-67
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|3/4/2023
|Ohio State
|W 84-78
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|3/10/2023
|Ohio State
|L 68-58
|United Center
|3/17/2023
|USC
|-
|Nationwide Arena
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Arizona
|L 87-81
|Galen Center
|3/4/2023
|Arizona State
|W 68-65
|Galen Center
|3/9/2023
|Arizona State
|L 77-72
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/17/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Nationwide Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.