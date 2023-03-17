Friday's game features the LSU Lady Tigers (28-2) and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (18-14) squaring off at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-53 victory for heavily favored LSU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on March 17.

Last time out, the Lady Tigers lost 69-67 to Tennessee on Saturday.

LSU vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

LSU vs. Hawaii Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 78, Hawaii 53

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' signature win this season came in a 76-68 victory against the No. 24 Tennessee Lady Volunteers on January 30.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (six).

LSU has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (nine).

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 28) on February 16

83-66 over Georgia (No. 39) on March 3

82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 39) on February 2

89-51 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on January 23

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Rainbow Wahine beat the Long Beach State Beach on March 10 by a score of 67-62.

Based on the RPI, the Lady Tigers have six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the country.

Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins

67-62 over Long Beach State (No. 106) on March 10

61-59 over UCSB (No. 130) on March 11

68-58 at home over UCSB (No. 130) on March 5

70-62 on the road over UC Davis (No. 161) on December 29

60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 197) on February 11

LSU Performance Insights

The Lady Tigers outscore opponents by 26.4 points per game (scoring 84.1 points per game to rank third in college basketball while giving up 57.7 per contest to rank 33rd in college basketball) and have a +791 scoring differential overall.

On offense, LSU is posting 77.3 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (84.1 points per game) is 6.8 PPG higher.

The Lady Tigers are averaging 88.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.9 more points than they're averaging on the road (77.2).

LSU cedes 53.7 points per game in home games this year, compared to 63.2 away from home.

The Lady Tigers have been racking up 75.9 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's much lower than the 84.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Hawaii Performance Insights