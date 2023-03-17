The 16-game NCAA Tournament slate on March 17 includes First Round action, which is highlighted by a tilt between No. 12 VCU and No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA). For March Madness odds, betting insights, game times, and details on how to watch each matchup, check out the remainder of this piece.

First Round Odds and How to Watch

No. 10 USC Trojans vs. No. 7 Michigan State Spartans

Game Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch USC vs Michigan State

TV: CBS

USC vs Michigan State Odds

Favorite: Michigan State (-1.5)

Michigan State (-1.5) Total: 137.5

137.5 Michigan State Moneyline: -135

-135 USC Moneyline: +110

No. 14 Kennesaw State Owls vs. No. 3 Xavier Musketeers

Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch Kennesaw State vs Xavier

TV: truTV

Kennesaw State vs Xavier Odds

No. 14 UCSB Gauchos vs. No. 3 Baylor Bears

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

How to Watch UCSB vs Baylor

TV: TNT

UCSB vs Baylor Odds

No. 12 VCU Rams vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's Gaels

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

How to Watch VCU vs Saint Mary's (CA)

TV: TBS

VCU vs Saint Mary's (CA) Odds

No. 15 Vermont Catamounts vs. No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch Vermont vs Marquette

TV: CBS

Vermont vs Marquette Odds

No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs Iowa State

TV: truTV

Pittsburgh vs Iowa State Odds

Favorite: Iowa State (-4.5)

Iowa State (-4.5) Total: 131.5

131.5 Iowa State Moneyline: -190

-190 Pittsburgh Moneyline: +155

No. 11 NC State Wolf Pack vs. No. 6 Creighton Bluejays

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

How to Watch NC State vs Creighton

TV: TNT

NC State vs Creighton Odds

No. 13 Iona Gaels vs. No. 4 UConn Huskies

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

How to Watch Iona vs UConn

TV: TBS

Iona vs UConn Odds

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs. No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs Purdue

TV: TNT

No. 11 Providence Friars vs. No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch Providence vs Kentucky

TV: CBS

Providence vs Kentucky Odds

No. 12 Drake Bulldogs vs. No. 5 Miami Hurricanes

Game Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

How to Watch Drake vs Miami

TV: TBS

Drake vs Miami Odds

No. 14 Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs Gonzaga

TV: truTV

Grand Canyon vs Gonzaga Odds

No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls vs. No. 8 Memphis Tigers

Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs Memphis

TV: TNT

Florida Atlantic vs Memphis Odds

No. 14 Montana State Bobcats vs. No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch Montana State vs Kansas State

TV: CBS

Montana State vs Kansas State Odds

Favorite: Kansas State (-7.5)

Kansas State (-7.5) Total: 139.5

139.5 Kansas State Moneyline: -400

-400 Montana State Moneyline: +310

No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes vs. No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers

Game Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

How to Watch Kent State vs Indiana

TV: TBS

Kent State vs Indiana Odds

No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs

Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

How to Watch Arizona State vs TCU

TV: truTV

Arizona State vs TCU Odds

