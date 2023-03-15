The Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9) look to claim a spot in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament bracket in their First Four game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10) on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion, starting at 7:00 PM, airing on ESPNU.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

TV: ESPN

Mississippi State vs. Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 71.5 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 65.1 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

Mississippi State is 18-1 when it scores more than 65.1 points.

Illinois' record is 18-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.5 points.

The Fighting Illini put up 16.8 more points per game (75.9) than the Bulldogs give up (59.1).

When Illinois puts up more than 59.1 points, it is 21-5.

Mississippi State is 18-7 when giving up fewer than 75.9 points.

The Fighting Illini shoot 44.5% from the field, only 1.4% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Bulldogs' 39.2 shooting percentage is 4.4 lower than the Fighting Illini have conceded.

