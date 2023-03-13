The Dallas Stars (36-17-13) take a four-game road win streak into a matchup with the Seattle Kraken (37-22-7) on Monday, March 13 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSSWX.

The Stars have put up a 6-3-1 record during their last 10 contests. They have scored 44 total goals (seven power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 22.6%) while allowing 33 goals to their opponents.

Before this matchup, here's who we predict to bring home the win in Monday's hockey game.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+105)

Kraken (+105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.3)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 36-17-13 overall and 6-13-19 in overtime contests.

Dallas is 6-6-10 (22 points) in its 22 games decided by one goal.

The nine times this season the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-6-2 (four points).

Dallas has taken 16 points from the 13 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (5-2-6 record).

The Stars have scored at least three goals in 42 games (30-7-5, 65 points).

In the 20 games when Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 26 points after finishing 10-4-6.

When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 20-9-5 (45 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 28 games. The Stars went 12-8-8 in those contests (32 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 8th 3.42 Goals Scored 3.52 5th 5th 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.15 16th 10th 32.6 Shots 30.2 23rd 11th 30.9 Shots Allowed 27.7 3rd 9th 23% Power Play % 20% 21st 3rd 83.1% Penalty Kill % 75.3% 25th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.