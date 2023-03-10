The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (26-5, 16-2 SEC) will square off against the No. 9 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-11, 8-10 SEC) in the SEC tournament Friday at Bridgestone Arena, tipping off at 1:00 PM.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup in this article.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Mississippi State has covered 16 times in 32 chances against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Alabama is 17-14-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, 15 out of the Crimson Tide's 31 games have gone over the point total.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 The Bulldogs were +20000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

Mississippi State has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.