Jackson State vs. Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SWAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Jackson State Lady Tigers (21-8) and Southern Lady Jaguars (16-14) matching up at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 68-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Jackson State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on March 10.
In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Lady Tigers secured a 59-50 victory over Grambling.
Jackson State vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
Jackson State vs. Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jackson State 68, Southern 54
Jackson State Schedule Analysis
- On November 15 versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 82) in our computer rankings, the Lady Tigers notched their best win of the season, a 69-63 victory on the road.
- Jackson State has 17 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.
Jackson State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-63 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 82) on November 15
- 60-51 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 136) on December 23
- 70-41 over Louisiana (No. 194) on November 16
- 64-57 on the road over Southern (No. 219) on January 30
- 56-42 on the road over UAPB (No. 259) on March 2
Jackson State Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game (scoring 69.0 points per game to rank 109th in college basketball while giving up 58.8 per contest to rank 50th in college basketball) and have a +298 scoring differential overall.
- Jackson State is tallying 74.7 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 5.7 more points per game than its season average (69.0).
- The Lady Tigers post 75.9 points per game in home games, compared to 64.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 11 points per contest.
- In home games, Jackson State is surrendering 9.9 fewer points per game (53.9) than when playing on the road (63.8).
- The Lady Tigers have seen an uptick in scoring recently, racking up 75.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 6.4 points more than the 69.0 they've scored this season.
