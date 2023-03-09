Stars vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (34-17-13) visit the Buffalo Sabres (32-27-4) at KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and MSG-B, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Stars are coming off a 5-4 defeat to the Calgary Flames, while the Sabres fell to the New York Islanders 3-2 in their most recent outing.
Stars vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSG-B
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-150)
|Sabres (+130)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 26 of their 43 games when favored on the moneyline this season (60.5%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Dallas has gone 16-10 (winning 61.5%).
- The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.
- In 23 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Stars vs. Sabres Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|212 (10th)
|Goals
|232 (3rd)
|168 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|223 (24th)
|45 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|53 (5th)
|34 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (25th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas went over in six of its past 10 games.
- The Stars have had an average of 5.8 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.7 fewer than this game's over/under.
- In the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars score the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 212 this season.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in league competition, allowing 168 goals to rank fourth.
- The team has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +44 this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.